ES FiberVisions Expands Globally

BANGKOK — December 22, 2016 — On December 7, ES FiberVisions (ESFV), a joint venture between FiberVisions LLC — a subsidiary of Thailand’s Indorama Ventures PCL, and Japan’s JNC Corp. — held an opening ceremony to celebrate the completion of its newest plant in Rayong, Thailand. This state-of-the-art facility was constructed adjacent to Thailand’s largest fiber facility to expand ESFV’s global production capacity and produce the highest quality bicomponent fiber in a hygienic environment. The plant has 14,000 tons of capacity per year and was designed to allow for future expansion as ESFV continues to invest globally to meet the needs of its customers.

The ES FiberVisions joint venture is the world’s largest producer of polyolefin bicomponent fibers and has production facilities in China, Denmark, Japan, Thailand and the United States.

More than 100 government representatives, customers, suppliers and contractors attended the opening ceremony. It was hosted by Aloke Lohia, Group CEO of Indorama Ventures; Dr. Yasuyuki Gotoh, CEO and president of JNC’ Yozo Shimomura, chairman of ESFV and managing executive officer of JNC; and Tom Zaiser, CEO of FiberVisions.

Lohia noted that this plant reflects the partners’ strong commitment to growth worldwide and “will allow ES FiberVisions to continue delivering the differentiated bicomponent fibers that our customers need in order to be successful in their businesses.”

Gotoh commented: “At this Thai factory, a key center for supply to the Southeast Asian region, we have introduced global cutting-edge technology. We believe that the state-of-the-art ES fiber produced here will not only contribute to the development of the Thai economy but also help all the citizens of countries in the ASEAN region lead more comfortable lives.”

Zaiser added, “It is only with the success of our customers that we achieve the ultimate goal of this project.”

The partners also announced that they would be expanding bicomponent manufacturing at the FiberVisions facility in Covington, Ga. The expanded capacity is expected to be on-line at the end of 2017. This initiative will support the growing need for bicomponent fibers in the hygiene and industrial sectors in the Americas.

Growth in Asia is being further supported with a previously announced expansion of the ES FiberVisions Suzhou Co. Ltd. plant in Jiangsu Province, China. This facility started production in 2014. The expansion will double its capacity to over 28,000 tons per year and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2018. A ground-breaking ceremony for a new warehouse and ancillary facilities was held in mid-December.

Shimomura stated: “With this investment in Suzhou, we will accelerate our growth in China and Asia and will secure the capacity that meets the strong demand for our high quality bicomponent fibers. As a pioneer of bicomponent fiber, ES FiberVisions continues to be the leading supplier in the world.”

Posted January 3, 2017

Source: Indorama