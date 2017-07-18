Innovative Technologies In Engineered Fabrics

INDA’s RISE conference focuses on connecting emerging technologies with real-world applications.

TW Special Report

The next gathering on the busy events calendar of the Cary, N.C.-based Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (INDA) is RISE® — The Research, Innovation & Science For Engineered Fabrics Conference, to be held September 12-14, 2017, at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, Raleigh, N.C. September marks the seventh edition of the conference, which focuses on innovations in global plastics extrusion, multifunctional fabric technologies, innovative apparel manufacturing and disruptive engineered materials with the aim of connecting innovations with real-world applications.

Over the three-days, a broad range of industry experts will give more than 25 presentations on 10-different topics covering manufacturing technologies, moisture management and wetlaid nonwovens and 3-D nonwoven structures among other topics.

INDA has lined up four keynote speakers for the conference. Dr. Bernd Kunze, CEO, Reifenhäuser Reicofil, will talk about expanding conceptual planning with the latest predictive analytical techniques from the perspective of a global machinery manufacturer. Keith Hoover, vice president, Material Process & Color Innovation, Under Armour, will discuss the global manufacturing landscape and new manufacturing models for apparel creation. The keynote presentation by Dr. Yoel Fink, CEO, Advanced Functional Fabrics of America; and director, Research Laboratory of Electronics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will focus on the leading edge multifunctional fiber devices that are extending the frontiers of fiber materials. The topic of potentially disruptive material science technologies and key areas of materials research will be presented by Dr. Behnam Pourdeyhimi, associate dean for Industry Research and Extension, and William A. Klopman Distinguished Professor, North Carolina State University; and director, The Nonwovens Institute.

INDA also will announce the winner of the annual RISE Innovation Award, which recognizes innovations in new durable products featuring nonwoven fabrics used in a way that expands the use of such fabrics. Products considered for the award also must use advanced science and engineering principles to deliver unique solutions. Eligible durable product categories include geotextiles, automotive applications, long-life filter construction, furniture and durable household products. RISE Innovation Award finalists will present their technologies to conference attendees prior to the award presentation.

“The RISE conference embraces INDA’s mission to stimulate, recognize, and reward innovation in fiber technologies, material science, and engineered fabric solutions,” said Dave Rousse, INDA president. “We are delighted to host these inspiring trailblazers at this year’s conference and offer attendees the chance to have one-on-one conversations with technology innovators and business leaders. It is appropriate that the event is held in the acclaimed Research Triangle, as Raleigh is the named home to a broad range of high-tech companies and educational resources.”

For more information about RISE® — The Research, Innovation & Science For Engineered Fabrics Conference, please visit inda.org/events/rise17/.

July/August 2017