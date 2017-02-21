Expo Hightex Turns 15

Canada-based technical textiles trade show celebrates its 15th year in 2017.

TW Special Report

Expo Hightex, a technical textiles trade show hosted in Montreal, is celebrating its 15th year in 2017. The show, organized by Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec-based CTT Group — a technology transfer center specializing in the research, development and testing of technical textiles, advanced textile-based materials and geosynthetics — and the Québec technical textiles industry, will be held April 4-5, 2017, at the Place Bonaventure, Montreal.

The organizing committee is comprised of the following people: Jacek Mlynarek, CTT Group; Estelle Vazquez, CTT Group; Danielle Jutras, CSMO Textile; Elif Belgen, Regitex Inc.; Francois Pépin, Soleno Textiles Techniques Inc.; Jean-Sébastian Brière, Textiles Monterey 1996 Inc.; Joannie Guy-Laberge, MESI; Jocelyn Lamarre, Accord Centre-du-Québec; Joel Renaud, Davey Textile Solutions Inc.; Myriam Simard, Texel; Sae Chang, Hando Corp.; and Randy Williams, Doubletex.

Expo Hightex’s theme for 2017 is climate change. According to organizers, the event will “explore the impact of new textile technologies on the climate and how our various sectors of activity can create cutting-edge solutions to help in the fight against the greatest challenge facing the world today.”

Expanded Reach

The show traditionally has been open only to Canadian companies, but to mark its 15th anniversary, organizers are inviting for the first time exhibitors from all over the American continent. In addition, interested exhibitors that are unable to have a physical presence at the show will be offered the chance to participate virtually. Companies may upload information, images, documents and videos to a specially created online space. A dedicated area at the show will display this information to interested visitors. The online space also offers a chat function so visitors may ask the virtual exhibitors live questions during the event.

The show floor is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on April 4, and from 9:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 5.

Conferences

On Tuesday, April 4, the conference kicks off at 9:00 a.m. with a World Tour speech from explorer Bernard Voyer. At 11:00 a.m., a session on Climate-proof Technical Clothing is scheduled, followed by a panel discussion on International Economic Development and Trade. A gala will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the exhibition hall following the conference events.

At 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, Neal Waters, president of the North American Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors, will present a session titled, “U.S./Worldwide Uniform Market and Its Opportunities.” The 11:00 a.m. session is titled, “Aerospace Business Opportunities,” which will be followed at 2:00 p.m. by a session called, “How to Get Into Worldwide Markets?”

Expo Hightex 2017 attendees are asked to register via Eventbrite. A link can be found at the show’s website.

For more information about Expo Hightex 2017, please visit expohightex.com

January/February 2017