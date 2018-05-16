Microban Launches Scentry Revive® — A Revolutionary Odor Neutralizer That Keeps Clothing Smelling Fresh For Up To Five Wears Without Washing

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — May 16, 2018 — Microban® International, Ltd., the global leader in textile odor control and prevention, has introduced Scentry Revive, a revolutionary new odor control product that significantly reduces the need for laundering. Perfect for items ranging from workout clothes and footwear to athletic gear and bedding, Scentry Revive neutralizes body odor even after wear or use, offering the convenience of washing less with the assurance of continued and long-lasting freshness. With ultra-high capacity and efficiency, Scentry Revive’s apparel odor protection lasts four to five consecutive wears and its footwear odor control protection up to one year. Scentry Revive maintains its freshness through up to 50 home launderings.

The product was designed to address the market need for a proven, durable, high capacity and cost-effective between-wash odor control solution, offering greater convenience for consumers and controlling the “permastink” that can build up in polyester fabrics over time, especially those items that cannot be washed as often.

“With Scentry Revive, Microban has applied our considerable expertise and scientific acumen to address this pervasive industry need head-on, creating such powerful freshness that even customers can smell the difference,” said Lisa Owen, vice president of global textiles, Microban International.

Suitable for use in polyesters, Scentry Revive traps and neutralizes odor by permeating the fabric to form a protective barrier that eliminates odor as it comes into contact. This unique, patent-pending technology delivers unparalleled effectiveness at an attractive price point. Easily integrated into existing dyeing and finishing processes, Scentry Revive also delivers key sustainability benefits of critical importance to buyers, including water and energy savings through the reduced need for laundering. Most significantly, because it prevents the odor build-up that causes consumers to discard apparel, footwear and gear prematurely, Scentry Revive effectively extends the usable life of any product treated with it, keeping items out of landfills.

Scentry Revive has undergone stringent and repeatable odor-panel testing and scientific analysis to prove its efficacy and is currently available through Microban and its distribution partners. Microban welcomes collaborative teaming with brands and their supply chains on polyester rich programs.

“Scentry Revive offers consumers the ultimate in freedom and flexibility, allowing them to live more and wash less while enjoying the confidence that comes from guaranteed freshness and comfort,” added Owen. “We believe there will be great market demand for this product, and we are eager to start conversations with brands and manufacturers.”

With high-profile brand partners, such including Calvin Klein®, Fila®, Teva®, Reebok®, Puma®, Terramar Sports®, New Balance®, Spanx®, Under Armour®/All Star Sports, Hook&Tackle®, Curad® and 5.11 Tactical® Microban’s portfolio of textile odor control technologies includes: AEGIS®, Scentry®, SilverShield® and ZPTech®.

Source: Microban