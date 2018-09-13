ILUNA Group With ROICA™ By Asahi Kasei @ Première Vision

CUGGIONO, Italy — September 13, 2018 — In line with the powerful global trend towards smarter fashion solutions, Iluna Group launches its Embroidery Division. Specialists in lace since 1985, the new Embroidery Division offers a complete and innovative product match in line with the modern expectations of brands and retailers. Staying true to Iluna’s DNA, the introduction of embroidery and guipure are all produced with only recycled materials.

In addition to the launch of the Embroidery Division, this season novelties include:

Since September 2018, Iluna Group’s products with the right percentage of transformed content are GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified. Of major interest today, the launch of eco-velvet lace entirely made of sustainable materials including ROICA Eco-SmartTM Family, TencelTM Lyocell and Q-Nova®. Within the Black Label collection, the Ultralight series is enriched with new multicolor geometric and floral galloons and allovers: here Iluna changes the color of the thread not only in the background, but also in the design, the same article reinvents itself in a variety of great visual impact. Green Label collection, the Iluna dedicated range featuring a new responsible approach in respect of the planet and people, able to deliver innovation, beauty and quality, at 360°. In addition to the all over, jacquard, double jacquard and mesh offer, the line is also featuring new stretch Galloon laces fully made with GRS certified recycled materials, including the stretch thanks to the introduction of the unique ROICATM sustainable yarn part of the ROICA Eco-SmartTM Family.

ILUNA has strategically included in all their stretch laces only ROICA Eco-SmartTM Family of sustainable yarns since some time. ILUNA can also boast its new STeP (Sustainable Textile Production) certification by Oeko-Tex, a certification that clarifies and communicates the company’s sustainable production commitment. In addition to this, all products are Oeko-Tex 100 certified. ILUNA has created the new e-shop offering its exclusive materials to smaller companies looking for added values as: creativity, innovation, made in Italy and responsibility. The whole collection is also visible online at its web site, previous registration, and orders can be done directly online always aiming to customers care.

Nevertheless, for ILUNA smart innovation is not just a project even , its space at Première Vision will be the stage where visitors will have the opportunity to discover the new collection and to also to experience and touch latest boundaries of lace smart innovations.

Today ILUNA represents the largest European lace producer, and thanks to its journey toward the most contemporary way to innovate that includes responsibility, has also become a reference point in the international market for a lace offer that is beautiful, innovative and responsible at the same time. An alchemy of design and sustainable innovation, the only eco-fashion line that includes lace and stockings, capable of combining ethics and high quality standards with a fashion image of bright and deep colors.

Posted September 13, 2018

Source: ILUNA Group