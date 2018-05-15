REPEL Provides PFC-Free Water Repellency Versatility For Every A&E Sewing Thread

MOUNT HOLLY, NC — May 15, 2018 — American & Efird (A&E), a global leader in industrial sewing thread manufacturing, today announced the official launch of REPEL, an advanced, PFC-FREE, water repellency enhancement. REPEL is an additional feature customers can order and have applied to A&E’s global sewing thread brands.

As consumers evolve in how they use and wear products, A&E believes it is important to support manufacturers, retailers, and brands by producing sewing threads that evolve to meet and exceed customer expectations. REPEL is ideal for backpacks, footwear, athletic wear, uniforms, and workwear.

“As a trusted partner, we work very closely with our customers to understand and anticipate current and future needs, offering the very best sewing thread and specialty yarn products in the marketplace,” said Chris Alt, Senior Vice President Sales. “REPEL is an example of smart innovation as A&E continues to expand the boundaries of what performance sewing threads can do through the development of advanced and thoughtful products.”

A&E’s popular Perma Core® D-Core®, Wildcat Plus®, Perma Spun® and Excell® product lines and virtually all other apparel and non-apparel thread and specialty yarn products A&E manufactures are compatible with this new water repellent feature.

REPEL will not affect product color.

REPEL will carry A&E’s PFCZERO™ designation as it contains no perfluorocarbons (PFC-free). Perfluorocarbons are considered greenhouse gases which have been linked to global warming. It has been 3rd party tested on seam and meets rain test method: ISO 22958-2005 (OR AATCC 61).

A&E’s achievements in sustainability, thread product innovation, color, and sewing performance are well known within the textile industry. Recently A&E has released a number of sustainable, sewing threads manufactured with recycled polyester fiber, made from recycled drinking bottles, and has recently announced new research efforts to develop secure thread product authenticity solutions and resources.

Posted May 15, 2017

Source: American & Efird (A&E)