Americhem Refreshes Portfolio; Centers Brand On Performance, Solutions, Trust

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — May 7, 2018 — Americhem, a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds and performance technologies, has fully integrated previously acquired engineered compounds and polymer composite manufacturing suppliers Infinity LTL and Vi-Chem Corp. into Americhem. Americhem now offers a wider breadth of customized solutions to meet the needs of its customers. The globally unified company will deliver a value proposition built around Performance, Solutions and Trust as it continues to offer the close collaboration and exceptional service its customers have come to expect when working with Americhem.

“Americhem has long been recognized as a trusted partner to manufacturers around the world seeking the perfect performance attributes and aesthetics from their polymer-based products,” said Matthew Hellstern, CEO for Americhem. “Now, we can offer even broader expertise derived from our associates’ rich history of developing and perfecting not only masterbatch and functional technologies, but performance and engineered compounds as well. Never before have we had such a comprehensive ability to draw upon diverse experiences, deep knowledge bases and proven solutions to help customers overcome their challenges.”

Americhem’s journey toward its current position in the market began with the acquisition of Infinity Compounding—a supplier of specialty filled and reinforced, engineered thermoplastic compounds—followed by LTL Color Compounders, Inc., a leading producer of custom color engineered thermoplastic compounds. Vi-Chem Corp.—a supplier of specialty performance compounds used in injection-molding, extrusion and blow-molding applications—was then added to the Americhem family, further expanding the company’s capabilities. Now, all of these companies have been seamlessly integrated under the Americhem brand, allowing customers to know that when they deal with Americhem, they have access to the full resources of a diversified global leader

Posted May 16, 2018

Source: Americhem