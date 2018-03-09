Magniflex’s Most Recent Innovation For The Mattress Industry: The Nuvola Collection

MIAMI — March 9, 2018 — Magniflex had another successful Las Vegas market with the introduction of the Nuvola collection that was well-received and placed with a large number of retailers nationwide.

The Nuvola collection contains Thermic® fabric and Aquabreeze® foam, two cutting-edge sleep technologies sure to increase Magniflex’s position as an industry innovator. It also features Dual Core technology – the sleep innovation that allows couples to adjust their comfort with a quick zip and flip of the internal foam cores. No more compromising in terms of comfort.

The Nuvola collection maintains a contemporary and modern look, in-line with unique technology that is sure to satisfy even the most sophisticated customer. The collection contains Thermic® material, which provides several important benefits, all of which help increase sleep quality. Thermic® gives a uniquely cool, yet comfortable sensation that lasts all night. It absorbs body heat generated while sleeping, stores the energy and then releases it generating an incredible sensation of coolness in contact with the body. This cutting-edge material is applied to our natural viscose fabric on the top side of the mattress cover, a highly breathable fabric that guarantees freshness and a constant airflow.

Aquabreeze® is another unique component of the Nuvola collection. It is a plush yet resilient foam that offers a high elastic recovery and increased flexibility. The internal structure of the unique foam features an open-cell construction, which increases airflow within the mattress for enhanced freshness and coolness. The overall comfort offered by Aquabreeze® would be plush and extremely cozy.

With the introduction of the Nuvola collection in two profiles, 10″ and 12″, Magniflex once again stays ahead of the curve regarding the latest sleep technologies and the highest levels of manufacturing standards.

Posted March 9, 2018

Source: Magniflex USA Ltd.