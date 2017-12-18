Polyfab Australia Announces Acquisition By Nolan Group

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA — December 3, 2017 — Chris Nolan of Nolan.UDA PTY LTD and Barry Jamieson of Polyfab Australia PTY LTD have announced the acquisition of Polyfab Australia by the Nolan Group. Barry Jamieson is one of the originators of developing heavy duty knitted HDPE shadecloth for the protection of people from the damaging rays of the sun more than 25 years ago, and had established Polyfab Australia, Polyfab Middle East and Polyfab USA (Polyfab Middle East and Polyfab USA were spun off a few years ago as separate companies). Barry will continue to play an active role in management of Polyfab Australia.

The Nolan Group

The Nolan Group is one of Australia’s largest suppliers of commercial & industrial textiles, with six branches strategically located in capital cities throughout Australia. They have a rich history dating back to 1881 and pride themselves on operating in adherence to their core business principles of integrity, innovation and value for money. Over these years, the Nolan Group has established a solid and reputable network of trading partners from around the world, providing them with a comprehensive portfolio of products. Each product has been put through rigorous testing to ensure performance, longevity and customer satisfaction. “I am sure some of these products will find their way into the USA market, through our new strategic partnership with Polyfab USA”, according to Chris Nolan, Managing Director of Nolan Group. “Initially we will be concentrating on shadecloth and related products, providing additional technical and marketing support to the USA team”.

Product Line

All Polyfab-brand shadecloth is 100% recyclable, lead and phthalate free.

POLYTEX® – A 7 oz. per square yard superior fire rated knitted HDPE shade fabric designed for use in modular shade structures and shade sails. Recommended for residential and small commercial installations with unsupported spans of 25 feet or less. Available in 19 colors and meets the FR specifications of NFPA-701 and ASTM E-84.

COMTEX® – A 10 oz. per square yard superior fire rated knitted HDPE shade fabric designed for large tension membrane structures and architectural shade sails. Recommended for larger commercial installations or any job if preferred. Available in 17 colors and meets the FR specifications of NFPA-701 and ASTM E-84.

ARCHITEC 400® – A 12 oz. per square yard premium extra heavy duty knitted HDPE shade fabric designed for larger tension membrane structures and architectural shade sails. Shades using this fabric should be well designed and engineered to hold the fabric under the tension it deserves. Available in 12 colors and meets the FR specifications of ASTM E-84.

FR COMSHADE® – A 8.25 oz. per square yard premium fire rated knitted HDPE shade fabric with a next generation FR additive, registered with the California State Fire Marshal #F-59002.

COMSHADE® XTRA – A 12 oz. per square yard premium extra heavy duty knitted HDPE shadecloth designed for larger tension membrane structures and architectural shade sails, which significantly exceeds other shade fabric on the market for UV protection and strength to weight ratio. Available in 10 designer colors.

POLYFAB PRO™ SHADE SAIL HARDWARE: A full line of professional-grade stainless steel and other metal fittings for fabricating and installing shade sails, used by fabricators in Australia and the Americas for the finest look of their finished shade products.

Posted December 18, 2017

Source: Polyfab USA