Kurskhimvolokno Starts Up New Trützschler Extrusion Lines For Industrial Yarn

EGELSBACH, Germany — October 19, 2017 — Within the frame of a strategic company modernization program, Kurskhimvolokno, a major Russian player in the polyamide industrial yarn industry, recently increased its capacity by more than 30%. Trützschler Switzerland had been selected again to implement the project. This repeat order of a larger number of Trützschler’s symTTec spinning positions confirms the long-term and successful cooperation between the two companies.

The industrial and technical yarns of the new extrusion lines fulfil the requirements of various high demanding end applications such as tire cord. The yarn’s tenacity can reach 88-90 cN/tex, the production runs smoothly with very high efficiency. The high quality of the product enables Kurskhimvolokno to strengthen its market share and to acquire new customers in Russia and abroad.

Posted October 19, 2017

Source: Trützschler Nonwovens & Man-Made Fibers GmbH