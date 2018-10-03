Sattler Hired Steve Fredrickson As Sales Director, Awning & Marine Division

HUDSON, NC — October 3, 2018 — Sattler is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Fredrickson as Sales Director, Awning & Marine Division. Prior to joining Sattler, Steve was with Serge Ferrari for 17 years as the Sales Manager. He has served on various textile industry-related boards and is past chairman of the IFAI’s Fabric Structures Association. As Sales Director, Steve will serve in a key role for the Sattler sales organization.

“Having Steve on our team will add power to our global presence in the Awning and Marind division,” says Andreas Freiler, CEO Sattler Group “His product and industry knowledge will be a great asset to our team. We look forward to Steve taking a prominent role with our sales team and further developing business for many years to come.”

Steve will manage key customer relationships, with a focus on Awning and Marine Dealers and Fabricators. He will also provide direction and leadership to the inside sales and customer service teams, while managing responsibility for customer satisfaction and market share growth for the Sattler fabric brand.

Posted October 3, 2018

Source: Sattler Corporation