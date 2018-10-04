Pickler & Ben Chooses Tarkett SureSet™ Flooring For Season Two Studio Set

SOLON, Ohio — October 4, 2018 — Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announced that its SureSet™ Luxury Vinyl Flooring will be featured throughout Season Two of popular TV series Pickler & Ben, which airs nationally in over 170 cities on various networks throughout the US.

Co-hosted by singer Kellie Pickler, and journalist Ben Aaron, the weekday talk show welcomes some of America’s top celebrities and tastemakers to offer their tips on entertaining, cooking, home decorating, gardening and beauty. The hour-long program, which was nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards in 2017, also tells inspiring stories of everyday people who do extraordinary things.

Filmed on an expansive set that is styled after a modern farmhouse, production called on Tarkett to provide flooring recommendations that were not only beautiful, but functional. “This was a tall order, because the flooring not only had to look great, it had to provide flexible design options, and stand up to the daily abuse of camera dollies, pianos, huge marble set pieces, even roller bladers,” said John Heckman, Sr. Marketing Manager, Residential for Tarkett.

With 24 realistic wood and stone designs, Tarkett’s SureSet features a thin layer of pressure- sensitive adhesive applied to the sculpted wave design backing system, which makes direct contact with the subfloor. The channels on the backing are free of adhesive and allow air and moisture in the subfloor to breathe, while also absorbing sound. With two layers of fiberglass for dimensional stability and an adhesive backing, the product will remain in place, but it can also be repositioned when needed.

“Changing your floor can not only transform the room, but also your entire home. With SureSet technology, you can now change your floor about as easily as you change your mind,” added Heckman.

Tarkett SureSet flooring is available through hundreds of authorized retailers across the U.S. Between now and the end of 2018, consumers can take advantage of a mail-in rebate worth $250! See www.TarkettNA.com for complete details.

Posted October 4, 2018

Source: Tarkett North America