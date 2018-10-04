Knoll Japan Debuts Tokyo Showroom

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. — October 4, 2018 — Knoll, Inc., a constellation of design-driven brands for the workplace and home, announced today the opening of the Knoll Japan Tokyo showroom. Knoll Japan is a joint venture between two of Japan’s leading furniture industry companies – Itoki Corp. (7972.T), among the largest manufacturers and distributors serving businesses throughout Japan, and inter.office, a prominent, high-design furniture distributor in the market.

The new showroom, designed by Naoki Terada, is to be a resource for workplace and residential architects and designers as well as individuals purchasing furniture and textiles for their homes. It is located at 1-2-3 Aoyama, Minato Ward, Tokyo, Aoyama Building 1st Floor. In addition, Itoki will manufacture certain Knoll products under license, including Antenna Workspaces, Rockwell Unscripted and k. lounge and will assemble the Generation by Knoll family of work chairs and other seating products.

Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, commented “We are excited by Knoll Japan’s commitment to expand the reach of our historically respected brand in Japan. We look forward to the success of Knoll Japan in bringing the Knoll constellation of brands to global customers and building new local relationships.”

“Knoll Japan is poised to respond to evolving workplace design trends and penetrate growing ancillary categories,” he added.

Posted October 4, 2018

Source: Knoll, Inc.