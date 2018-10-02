IFAI Expo Preview: Sunbrella® Shade Solutions

GLEN RAVEN, N.C. — October 2, 2018 — Sunbrella® brings innovation to shade structures at IFAI Expo, Oct. 15-18 in Dallas, Texas, demonstrating powerful ways to make shade do more no matter what the challenge. Alongside their portfolio of high-performance shade fabrics, Sunbrella will feature revolutionary textiles that elevate the design, function and customization of shade structures.

This year, fabricators can make shade do more by creating a mood with the two new pattern additions to Sunbrella Decorative Shade fabrics that will debut at the expo: Meteor, which features a high-tech, metallic look with dimensional crosshatching, and Nebula, which is inspired by ancient Japanese tie-dyeing, Shibori. Each new pattern comes in three different colorways. With Sunbrella Decorative Shade, fabricators can build high-performance shade structures that improve outdoor environments without sacrificing creativity or craftsmanship. Because the color is embedded deep inside each and every fiber, these fabrics are easy to care for, fade resistant and bleach cleanable.

“In both performance and design, we’re constantly working to make shade exceptional for our customers,” said Vince Hankins, director of industrial markets for Glen Raven. “Our expansion of unique shade fabrics will be extended through next year to allow more time for new styles and innovations to gain traction in marketplace.”

At IFAI, Sunbrella will show a variety of innovative technical solutions that make shade do more for fabricators from water and fire protection to customization. After more than 25 years in the marine market, Sunbrella® SeaMark® has now become the first choice to make shade waterproof in environments that see heavy weather. Engineered with Sunbrella fabric and an impervious waterproof backing, Sunbrella SeaMark delivers strong on performance without sacrificing style.

The Sunbrella Graphics System is helping partners make shade “speak.” Developed and field-tested by awning, sign and banner professionals, the versatile system rapidly creates custom logo designs and multicolor graphics with no minimum fabric requirement, allowing fabricators and their customers to customize spaces with brand-centric messaging.

Sunbrella will also feature Contour, a fabric specifically engineered to fit any shape or angle, permitting craftsmen to expand their offerings with shade sails and other shade structures including fixed awnings, windscreens, umbrellas, cabanas, pavilions and marine applications. Featuring 15 colors in durable Sunbrella fabrics, Sunbrella Contour is a rich, knit-textured fabric that can make shade stretch. Make shade fire retardant with FIRESIST®, a state-of-the-art, flame-retardant line of performance fabrics for the commercial awning, canopy and shade markets.

A leading fabric choice for high-end commercial shade projects that involve rigid flame-resistant requirements, FIRESIST offers a variety of design options, such as four heathered styles that debuted in 2017.

“Sunbrella recognizes the importance of shade design and giving our customers more options to create extraordinary outdoor environments,” Hankins said. “We’re excited to feature our shade innovations at IFAI.”

For more information about these offerings, visit the Sunbrella booth #1030 at the IFAI Expo or visit the new shade website at sunbrella.com/makeshade.

