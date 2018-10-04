Fueled By New Brands, American Textile Company Opens Sixth Domestic Distribution Center, Adds E-Commerce Leadership

DUQUESNE, Pa. — September 24, 2018 — Pittsburgh-based bedding manufacturer American Textile Company today announced key moves to support its continued growth, including a new distribution center near its Pittsburgh-area headquarters. The 98,000 square-foot facility in McKeesport is strategically located to serve customers throughout the northeast. The company has also appointed Traci Hayes as vice president of its e-commerce business to drive new initiatives in the high growth segment.

These efforts come on the heels of the company’s addition of innovative sleep brands Sealy® and Tempur-Pedic® to its portfolio, and two years of rapid increases in its e-commerce sales. The McKeesport facility marks American Textile Company’s sixth domestic distribution facility and will increase its capacity by more than 50 percent in the region. The textile maker expects to bring more than 75 jobs to the region over the next five years.

“Conversations around sleep are more prevalent today than ever before and the category continues to grow,” said Lance Ruttenberg, American Textile Company president and CEO. “Consumers are looking for new ways to foster a good night’s rest and our products help them achieve it. Our e-commerce business is thriving from the increased demand and we’re expanding to meet those needs.”

Recent hire Traci Hayes brings more than 20 years of e-commerce experience to American Textile Company, where she oversees all online sales and marketing efforts. Prior to this role, Hayes spent more than six years leading the e-commerce business for DICK’s Sporting Goods. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Computer Information Systems and Management degree from Robert Morris University.

American Textile Company’s full range of bedding products from AllerEase®, Sealy®, Tempur-Pedic® and more will be on display at the New York Home Fashions Market in New York City, September 24-27, 2018.

Posted October 4, 2018

Source: American Textile Company