Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc. Opens West Coast Fulfillment Center And Warehouse To Meet Growing Demand

Yorkville, Illinois— October 4, 2018 — Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc., (Aurora) has opened a new regional Fulfillment Center in Santa Fe Springs, California, in Los Angeles County, to meet growing demand for Aurora’s extensive family of printable textiles. The new regional warehouse and Fulfillment Center has also been opened to meet growing demand for same day and next day delivery to the company’s West Coast customers.

The California Fulfillment Center is stocked with a broad range of printable fabrics in both 60 inch (~1.3 meter) and 122-126 inch (~3.2 meter) widths. The canvases available here have been engineered to optimize print performance on today’s latest wide format digital printers utilizing UV, Latex, Solvent and Dye Sublimation ink technologies. Inventory includes Aurora’s popular Expressions line of printable canvases, which is now available as a full line in five different finishes, three different Oxford weaves and in poly-cotton blends as well as 100% cotton and 100% polyester.

“This is a big step for us and for our West Coast customers,” said Adam Wood, Aurora’s Western Region Manager. “Many have been asking for next-day delivery on orders. They’ll have an idea and want to begin executing it right away, and Aurora’s new Los Angeles warehouse and shipping center supports them and our commitment to providing exceptional customer service.”

The West Coast Fulfillment Center underscores the advantages of working with a North American manufacturer offering domestically-produced printable textiles. Rather than having to wait days or weeks for shipments, Aurora can fulfill orders for most products within a matter of hours. Aurora also has a regional Fulfillment Center in Yorkville, Illinois.

The West Coast Fulfillment Center also represents another step in Aurora’s “Investing in American Manufacturing” initiative. Three years ago, Aurora opened a new North American manufacturing plant, complete with state-of-the-art, world-class technology to help our customers keep pace with the dynamic, quickly-evolving markets we saw opening in the US and abroad. The Fulfillment Center takes that commitment further by bringing textiles available through a US manufacturer closer to the customers that have grown to rely on Aurora for printable textiles engineered for top performance.

Posted October 4, 2018

Source: Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc., (Aurora)