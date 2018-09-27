West Paw To Host National Manufacturing Day Event

BOZEMAN, MT. — September 27, 2018 — In celebration of Manufacturing Day, US-manufacturer, West Paw will open its doors on October 5th to students, parents and community members. As part of an ongoing effort from the manufacturing community, this event is designed to change people’s perceptions about today’s manufacturing environment and draw attention to the outstanding opportunities that a career in manufacturing can provide. Planned activities include school group tours and open houses.

Manufacturing Day is an annual national event executed at the local level supported by thousands of manufacturers as they host students, teachers, parents, job seekers and other local community members at open houses, plant tours and presentations designed to showcase modern manufacturing technology and careers.

For over 22 years, West Paw has been a proud manufacturer of dog toys, beds, leashes and collars. West Paw is excited to showcase our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to the members of our community as well as be a part of this important national event.

“There is an increasing demand for highly skilled professionals in the manufacturing sector who can design, program and operate technology,” said Spencer Williams, CEO and President of West Paw. “The average age of a manufacturing employee is 56, and between now and 2020 there will be an unprecedented shortage of skilled workers who will need to be replaced.”

Source: West Paw