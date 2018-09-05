Terra Firma & Himadri Announce Carbon Black Distribution Partnership

BALTIMORE, Maryland — September 4, 2018 — The Terra Firma Company is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by Himadri Carbon Black as its exclusive distributor for select end use markets in Northeastern, Southeastern and Southwestern United States effective September 6, 2018.

Anurag Choudhary, CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, commented, “We are excited to partner with Terra Firma for the carbon black grades with applications in Plastics, Inks, Coatings, Wire & Cable. Terra Firma’s strong presence in multi-regional specialty chemicals has made it a natural choice for us. I am also pleased to share that we have undertaken significant capacity expansion of our specialty carbon facility. Our proven product line-up combined with Terra Firma’s partnership will make a compelling value proposition for US companies while sourcing carbon black. I am sure that our exclusive partnership with Terra Firma will be a long and successful one.”

Himadri Carbon Black is a division of Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, a leading supplier of carbon-based products based in Kolkata, India. It is one of the few global companies with an integrated raw material base for carbon black, giving it a highly consistent feedstock for its wide range of specialty and commodity product grades. David Behan, CEO of Terra Firma, commented, “We are extremely pleased to have been chosen to represent Himadri across our entire twenty-four state geography – from Maine to New Mexico. Given the current supply constraints of carbon black, we believe U.S. manufacturers will be excited to have a new source for their carbon black needs. Himadri, with its global operations and a broad portfolio of carbon black products is ideally positioned to support the North American market.”

The Terra Firma Company is a super multi-regional specialty chemicals distributor offering stability to chemical suppliers and customers in an evolving world. The company services its 24 states with 24 seasoned sales personnel and 12 distribution centers. Terra Firma utilizes three full service regional customer service centers (Boston/Baltimore/Dallas) to support its regionally based business model. The company covers a wide array of chemical markets, including C.A.S.E. (coatings, adhesives, sealants & elastomers), plastics, construction, food, personal care, cosmetics, graphic arts, oil & gas, rubber, textiles and others.

Posted September 5, 2018

Source: The Terra Firma Company, LLC