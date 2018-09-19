Ternua Is Recycling Plastic And Other Post-Industrial Waste Products In Its New SS19 Collection Of Backpacks And Travel Accessories

Mondragón, Spain — September 19, 2018 — In early summer, Ternua announced the launch of a collection of light and practical technical backpacks and travel accessories for the upcoming spring-summer 2019 season. The collection has a deep emotional significance because it reflects the adventurous and sustainable spirit and way of thinking and acting that comes from the remote Basque whalers who travelled to Newfoundland (Ternua in Basque) and inspired the name and logo of the brand. Along those lines, the brand’s bond with the cetaceans runs deeper and, in fact, it has adopted four whales through the WDC since its creation.

In the collection, Ternua is adding a range of recycled raw materials faithful to its commitment to respecting and caring for nature as well as using PFC free and water repellent treatments to that emotional inspiration. Specifically, these materials will be sourced from recycled bottles and other post-industrial waste. The waste could have ended up in the ocean in the food chain of living species, but Ternua is going to give it a second life. “Whales will be saving whales”.

The primary textile Ternua will use for the trekking backpacks will be Recycled Nylon 210D R/S sourced from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and 400D Recycled polyester sourced from recycling waste generated during thread manufacturing (post-industrial recycling). The textile and accessories will be 300D Recycled polyester sourced from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. The inner lining will be 150D Recycled polyester sourced from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. The Rain cover textile and backpack cover, on the other hand, will be Recycled 1500mm 210T PU polyester sourced from post-consumer recycled bottles. And for the Spirit Outdoors line of backpacks, specifically the Quaternote backpack, Ternua has chosen Recycled 210T Silicone nylon sourced from recycling waste generated during thread production (post-industrial recycling).

Consequently, we can say it’s not a mere collection of accessories for outdoor sport, but much more. The latest technological innovations in materials, textiles and processes have been used and they make the resulting products light, polyvalent and very technical. At the same time, however, the values and unique history of subsistence and survival of the whalers who crossed the ocean five-hundred years ago are applied in these accessories. They were unknown adventurers, nameless heroes, who risked their lives in an environment that was hostile, yet one they also loved. It is a commitment to respecting the environment that Ternua has championed since its birth. It is an eagerness to overcome boundaries and protect the planet and the people who live on it that is reflected in its way of doing things and it pervades every product it designs.

About Ternua. Ternua is a brand that designs and produces technical outdoor clothing. It markets its garments nationally and internationally and is present in more than 20 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. It belongs to the European Outdoor Group, which includes the most important outdoor and mountaineering brands in the world, who collaborate constructively and positively in promoting the common interests of the European outdoor sector. It’s also a member of the EOCA council, European Outdoor Conservation Association, which is a non-profit association that’s distributed more than € 2 M in environmental conservation projects since 2006. Likewise, it’s one of the founding members and on the council of the IGOT, It’s Great Out There, non-profit association whose goal is to promote outdoor activities in order to fight against sedentary lifestyles and thus improve the quality of life and socialization of the people involved. Furthermore, it sponsors top-level sporting events and athletes.

Ternua designs and produces its products according to sustainability parameters. The entire SS 19 textile collection is PFC free and Commitment, which certifies the garments have been manufactured with recycled, bio-degradable or natural materials, organic cotton or Bluesign certified materials. Also in the upcoming collection, 28% of the clothing is made with recycled textiles like carpet, fishing nets, plastic bottles, feathers, coffee grounds, wool or walnut shells, 61% has Bluesign certification and 22.8% has organic textiles. Don’t forget it’s also a pioneer in using Neokdun recycled feathers in all its feather products and in applying a PFC free waterproofing treatment to recycled feathers.

In the field of innovation, Ternua has elite partners, notably including the alpinist Alberto Iñurrategi, who examine and test the prototype garments that are designed, in a kind of innovation laboratory, as they set the new challenges in the development of new products by testing them before their market launch (What’s Next Project). Finally, it is worth highlighting the brand’s craftsmanship, as a real clothing manufacturer with the ability to make garments in its own headquarters, something that few brands can claim.

Posted September 19, 2018

Source: Ternua