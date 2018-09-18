Online Visitor Registration And ITMA 2019 App Launched

BRUSSELS — September 18, 2018 — Online visitor registration for ITMA 2019, the world’s largest textile and garment manufacturing technology showcase, opens today. Held every four years, the exhibition will be staged at Fira de Barcelona, Gran Via venue, Spain, from June 20-26, 2019.

Visitors can enjoy early bird rates until May 15, 2019 when they buy badges online at www.itma.com/reg. A one-day badge costs 40 euros, and a seven-day badge is 80 euros. The early bird rates are up to 50 per cent lower than the onsite rates, according to CEMATEX, the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers, which owns ITMA.

Fritz P. Mayer, president of CEMATEX, said: “ITMA 2019 exhibition space has been sold out since April, and many of our exhibitors will be using the platform to launch new machinery and innovative solutions. We expect interest from visitors to be very strong. Hence, visitors are advised to book their accommodation and buy their badge early.”

Visitors buying their badge can also book seats at the conferences and forums which are taking place during the show. To avoid onsite queues, once they have purchased their badges they can print them before they arrive at the exhibition. In addition, visitors requiring a visa to enter Spain can request an invitation letter when ordering their badge.

ITMA 2019 supporting organization members can enjoy special group rates in appreciation for their support, and so far more than 100 trade and professional associations have pledged support. Industry associations interested to be ITMA 2019 supporting organizations can email visitor@itma.com.

ITMA 2019 app

Coinciding with the online registration is the launch of the official app for ITMA 2019. The app can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

In addition to providing key information on the exhibition, the app helps visitors to plan their visit. Visitors can search more than 1,660 exhibitors by exhibit chapter and country, and shortlist the booths they would like to visit. Nearer the date of the exhibition, they will be able to locate them on the floorplan and plan their route.

Sylvia Phua, Managing Director of ITMA Services which organizes ITMA 2019, commented, “As ITMA is a huge exhibition, the app will be a useful tool to help exhibitors and visitors maximize their time and resources on site. An appointment scheduler will allow visitors to request meetings with exhibitors before they arrive at the show. The scheduler and online floorplan will be available from late April 2019.”

The ITMA 2019 exhibitor list is now available on the app and website.

Posted September 18, 2018

Source: CEMATEX and ITMA Services