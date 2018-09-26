OMNOVA Acquires Leading Supplier In European Coating Resins

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — September 26, 2018 — OMNOVA Solutions Inc. announced today that it has acquired Resiquímica, S.A., a Portugal-based producer of resins and binders for the coatings and building and construction industries. Resiquímica’s aqueous polymer emulsions and solvent-borne alkyd and acrylic resins are key elements used in a wide variety of residential and industrial coatings. Additionally, unsaturated polyester resins from Resiquímica are targeted at demanding applications in marine, food storage tanks, and more. Geographic markets served by Resiquímica include Portugal, Spain, France, and North Africa.

“This is another important milestone in OMNOVA’s path to becoming a premier global specialty solutions company. The acquisition of Resiquímica expands our technology and product offerings in the coatings and construction industries, strengthens our position in the EMEA region and enhances production flexibility and capabilities for our specialty business,” said Anne P. Noonan, President and CEO of OMNOVA Solutions. “We welcome the Resiquímica team to the OMNOVA family. The combined businesses are synergistic and will help accelerate growth.”

Posted September 26, 2018

Source: OMNOVA Solutions Inc.