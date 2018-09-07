Meteoric Growth Sees Inkjet Specialist Expand Into New Offices

CAMBRIDGE, UK — September 7, 2018 — Meteor Inkjet, the leading independent supplier of electronics and software to drive industrial inkjet printheads, has expanded into a new location at Harston Mill near Cambridge.

The relocation follows spectacular growth, largely due to a healthy export market. Sales have more than doubled in the past two years, with 98% being exported to 20 countries around the world. To support this growth, Meteor’s team has expanded in Harston as well as China, Japan and the USA. The company continues to actively recruit.

Meteor’s new facilities at Harston Mill boast plenty of room for the growing team as well as purpose-built labs for developing, testing and demonstrating electronics, software and components.

“We were getting very tight on office, lab and stockroom space at our previous location”, explains Clive Ayling, managing director, “and we lacked sufficient room to host an increasing number of customer visits. In many respects our expansion marks a new beginning as we move out of the premises where the company was founded by TTP Group twelve years ago into a space that we’ve designed to suit our specific requirements.”

Meteor is known for its industrial inkjet technical expertise and innovation and enjoys close working relationships with all the major printhead manufacturers. Meteor’s global customer base serves a wide variety of markets including ceramic tiles, packaging, commercial print, textiles, product decoration, signs, displays & décor, labelling, functional print and 3D.

In December 2016 Meteor Inkjet was acquired from TTP Group by Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG). In May 2018 Global Graphics PLC appeared in the 2018 London Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain, an annual celebration of some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK. Global Graphics is a developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing and type design, supplying technology globally to leading manufacturing brands such as HP, Canon, Ricoh, Mercedes Benz and Siemens.

