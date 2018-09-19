Liquinex And Grafoid Team Up To Provide Water Purification Solutions Using The Industry Leading MESOGRAF™ Graphene Based Filtration Technology – GPURE

OTTAWA — September 19, 2018 — Grafoid Inc. (“GRAFOID”) is pleased announce the strategic partnership with Liquinex, a company specializing in waste water engineering needs, to provide commercial scale water treatment solutions using Grafoid’s innovative MESOGRAF™ graphene based filtration technology.

The increasing demand for clean drinking water, rising scarcity of water resources, rapid industrialization, and increasing construction activities represent real-world factors that necessitate the need for scalable water treatment solutions around the globe.

Compounded by other factors, such as the increased support from government regarding treatment and proper disposal of water, the global market for water treatment solutions is expected to grow at an annual compounded growth rate of 7.4% from 2017 to 20271.

GPURE’s Graphene based filtration products are readily scalable to meet these commercial demands making them ideal for industrial level, niche applications such as the concentration of beverages, treatment of crude oil/water mixtures, biofuel and industrial wastewater treatments where reverse osmosis (RO) is not suitable due to the fouling tendencies when concentrated liquids are purged through RO cartridges.

Conventional filtering materials (e.g. activated carbon, zeolites, flocculants etc.,) have certain limitations of pH-sensitivity, poor efficiency and recoverability to treat a mixture of wide variety of contaminants present in the wastewater. In contrast, MESOGRAF™ graphene, being a 2D-material with high surface-area and functional-group tunability, exhibits outstanding adsorption and recyclability capabilities for a wide variety of contaminants.

Dr. Kiran Manga, Grafoid’s Engineering Manager states: “Our MESOGRAF™ surface engineered graphene derivatives have been successfully deployed to meet the specific requirements (eg. removal of organic dyes from textile and leather industries, phenols and heavy metal ions from ore-processing industry etc.) of our industrial clients. Our GPURE technologies are able to remove up to 99.8% phenol contaminants, 99% dye removal from real-time industrial wastewater samples at neutral pH and room temperature.”

Bashir Ahmad, CEO of Liquinex Group Pte Ltd. confirmed the significance of the strategic partnership with Grafoid as a critical component to a successful roll-out by commenting, “Effective water treatment solutions require strong partnerships and alignment between both public sector, such as IPI Singapore, and private organizations to implement broad based adoption of innovative technologies – such as Grafoid – will be critical. We are empowered by this partnership with Grafoid and foresee tremendous potential.

Gary Economo, CEO of Grafoid acknowledged the potential global impact of the partnership with Liquinex, observing that “We know that water is an integral part of many industrial processes and increasing demand for water for industrial uses will result from increasing economic activity. We believe that our GPURE technology can play a critical role in securing the future of water treatment around the globe.”

