Kornit Digital To Host Investor Day At New North American Headquarters

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel — September 21, 2018 — Kornit Digital Ltd., a company that develops, designs and markets innovative digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry, today announced it will host an Investor Day on October 4, 2018 at the Company’s North American Headquarters in Englewood, New Jersey. The event will begin promptly at 9:30am ET and will conclude at 1:30pm ET.

Speakers will include newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Ronen Samuel, alongside Chief Financial Officer, Guy Avidan and other members of Kornit’s executive management team. Additionally, the Company will be demonstrating Kornit’s leading edge digital printing technology across system platforms and host customers for an interactive panel.

Posted September 21, 2018

Source: Kornit Digital Ltd.