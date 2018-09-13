ITMA Asia + CITME 2018 Exhibitor Preview: Rieter 

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — September 13, 2018 — With the new Digital Spinning Suite platform, Rieter writes a new chapter in the digitization of spinning mills. The platform makes it possible to operate and control spinning mills with just a few clicks. It visualizes potential improvements for the entire spinning process at a glance. The Digital Spinning Suite offers more flexible and more accurate functionality than any other available solution; it is open to third-party applications. The new platform with the Rieter rotor spinning system will be presented at ITMA Asia; in 2019, this solution will also be available for ring, compact and air spinning systems. From mid-2019, the existing Rieter digital systems UPtime and SPIDERweb will also be migrated to the Digital Spinning Suite.

UPtime adds intelligence to the planning of maintenance tasks in spinning mills. Based on the monitored parameters and big data analytics, the system collects performance-critical data, identifies deviations including causes and indicates potential future errors or even failures. UPtime optimizes the maintenance of spinning mills in terms of predictive maintenance.

Four New Ring and Compact-Spinning Machines

Rieter launches the ring spinning machines G 37 and G 38 and the compact-spinning machines K 47 and K 48. G 32 and K 42 remain part of the Rieter portfolio.

The 8 series machines are ideal for markets where staff availability is limited and the requirements for flexibility and yarn quality are particularly high. With these all- inclusive models, customers get the benefit of the highest degree of automation, top performance and complete flexibility for standard and special yarns, based on an electronic drafting system drive, the integrated individual spindle monitoring system ISM premium and the integrated slub yarn device.

The 7 series machines were designed for markets where the shortage of personnel is not an issue and the requirements for flexibility and yarn quality are high. They allow customers a high level of flexibility due to their unrestricted application range with full machine length, even with all special yarns. The electronic drafting system drive reduces the downtime for article change. The integrated individual spindle monitoring system ISM basic increases the efficiency of the operators – and hence the efficiency of the machine.

The new LENA spindle, which is available as an option, facilitates further significant energy savings with the four new models. The compacting system “EliTe® Compact Spinning System” is available as an option on the three conventional ring spinning machines G 32, G 37 and G 38.

Premiere for Autoleveler Draw Frame RSB-D 26

Rieter also has interesting things to offer in the field of spinning preparation. The autoleveler draw frame RSB-D 26 celebrates its premiere in Shanghai. It impresses due to superior sliver quality, low production costs and easy operation and maintenance.

World First at SSM

The new CWX machines from SSM expand the application range for winding machines. With the new winding machine CWX-W, power consumption can be reduced to 35 watts per spindle. It is the ideal system for energy-efficient rewinding of cones used in weaving, knitting and circular knitting.

After-Sales Business Offers Modernization Potential

Rieter After Sales improves the performance of existing Rieter machines through a range of modernization solutions. For example: The latest development from Rieter, the take-off unit, allows the UNIfloc A11 to increase production to a maximum of 1 400 kilograms per hour. Energy consumption can also be reduced by up to 20% and maintenance and spare parts costs can be saved.

Advantages of a System Solution

Customized system solutions for every customer need: Rieter enables spinning mills to achieve extremely high efficiency rates and a competitive advantage over the entire life cycle of a spinning mill. At ITMA Asia, Rieter exhibits practical, interactive examples of four different process lines. Exhibits shown are spinning systems with ring spinning machine G 32, compact spinning machine K 47, rotor spinning machine R 36 and air spinning machine J 26.

Premium-quality Technology Components

Premium-quality technology components from Bräcker, Graf, Novibra and Suessen facilitate optimum performance in the spinning mill. These include brand new top combs Ri-Q-TOP 2035 (35 teeth) and Ri-Q-TOP 2040 (40 teeth) from Graf and the “New EliTe® Compact Spinning System” from Suessen.

See for yourself the many advantages on offer from Rieter. Visit us at ITMA Asia in Shanghai from October 15 to 19, 2018: Hall 1, Booth D01.

Posted September 13, 2018

Source: Rieter