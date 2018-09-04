ITMA Asia + CITME 2018 Exhibitor Preview: Groz-Beckert

ALBSTADT, Germany/SHANGHAI, China — September 4, 2018 — The sixth ITMA Asia and CITME will be held in Shanghai, China, in 2018. From 15 to 19 October 2018, the leading trade fair in the textile industry will be welcoming people at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. Groz-Beckert will be present with all six product areas and receiving customers and partners at its booth in Hall 4, Booth D25.

In order to establish optimal communication in the Chinese market, the Groz-Beckert WeChat Account went online in 2017. Since then, the needle manufacturer has been providing weekly news on the company, its products and services, as well as the latest topics relating to all aspects of the Chinese textile market. As usual on WeChat, the content is published in Chinese – the Groz-Beckert Account also includes links to content in English. At the Groz-Beckert booth, visitors will have the opportunity to find out more about the company’s official WeChat Account.

The Knitting (knitting and warp knitting) product area will be presenting its portfolio for circular knitting, flat knitting, leg wear and warp knitting at ITMA Asia. The division will be placing a particular focus on a system-oriented approach: Thanks to extremely tight production tolerances, needles and system parts from a single source guarantee precisely coordinated tools for smooth interaction.

This year, a new acrylic exhibit of a sock machine rounds off the glass insights into the different knitting technologies. The exhibit demonstrates a wide range of Groz-Beckert products in different gauges – with needles and system parts for ten different models from the fields of socks and seamless hosiery. The Knitting division is also planning a wide range of promotions for visitors to the booth.

Whether cleaning, drawing-in, tying or weaving: As a system provider, Groz-Beckert offers a unique product variety with its Weaving division. Visitors can experience some of these products at ITMA Asia. The high-performance tying machine KnotMaster will be presented in the field of weaving preparation. It is characterized by a wide variety of functions, ranging from single and double knots and short knot ends, through to four knotting types and thread breakage monitoring.

Heald frames and healds, as well as warp stop motions, drop wires and the PosiLeno® leno system will be available for customers to experience in action in the WeavingLoom, a replica weaving machine made from acrylic glass. Four fabric strips will also be presented, highlighting the different applications, from leno to jacquard fabric. Illustrative hand samples of the weaving accessories harness frames and healds complete the Weaving exhibition.

As a development partner, Groz-Beckert has expanded its range for application advice with is own staple fiber needle punch line in the field of Felting (nonwovens) in the Textile and Development Center (TDC) in Albstadt, Germany. The system is available to customers and partners for tests and joint projects. Experience the staple fiber needle punch line live – this opportunity is now also available in Asia at the Groz-Beckert booth: The 3D-printed model in 1:18 scale impresses with its wealth of detail. The division will also be presenting its patented GEBECON® Felting Needle, which offers improved surface quality and optimal bending resistance. The EcoStar® Felting Needle is a real highlight for all applications with the highest demands for surface quality. It is characterized by its special working part cross-section, which has been reduced by 13 percent compared with the standard needle. The geometry of the EcoStar® thus creates a narrower contact angle of the fibers in the barb and thus achieves a higher fiber retention capacity.

For spun lace customers, Groz-Beckert will be presenting the innovative HyTec® jet strip. The significantly higher hardness and the spring-hard properties have a positive impact on all mechanical properties. Customers benefit from the significantly improved handling properties, optimal service life and high scratch resistance to damage when changing jet strips.

As a system provider, Groz-Beckert also offers all tool components – consisting of tufting needles, loopers, reed fingers and tufting knives, in the field of Tufting – all from a single source. The Gauge Part System from Groz-Beckert impresses with its controlled and coordinated selection of materials and adherence to the narrowest tolerances. The precise dimension coordination between all individual tools used forms the basis for a smooth interplay between the various components within the system. The Groz-Beckert gauge part system thus fulfills all requirements of rug and artificial lawn manufacturers for functionality, reliability and durability, delivering a remarkable cost-saving result.

A perfectly coordinated interplay between the clothings in the field of Carding achieves an optimal carding result both in the revolving flat card and in the roller card. The use of special clothing geometries in the nonwovens industry, like the worker and doffer wires SiroLock® and EvoStep® leads to better fiber control and a more even web. The SiroLock® card clothing also impresses with increased performance of the roller card, while EvoStep® card clothing focuses on saving raw material.

For the spinning industry, Groz-Beckert offers metallic card clothings, flat top and stationary flat clothings, as well as flexible strips. For processing synthetic fibers in particular, the company offers a special card clothing with a curved tooth profile: the synthetic doffer wire D40-30-52C CBF. This achieves a better fiber transfer from the cylinder to the doffer, thus creating an improved yarn quality and higher efficiency of the revolving flat card. Visitors at ITMA Asia can find out all the details and special features of the clothings offered by Groz-Beckert at the company’s booth.

The Sewing product area will be showing how the different stitch formation types work in detail at ITMA Asia. The individual stitch types differ in the number and geometrical arrangement of the threads and are divided into six basic types (classes 100 to 600). There will be an opportunity to experience the stitch type 605 (cover chain stitch) at the trade fair. It consists of three needle threads, one looper thread and a covering thread and is used for sewing bindings and fancy seams onto items of clothing made from knitted fabric. The acrylic replica of a sewing machine and an impressive animation bring the interaction between the machine, needle and threads to life at the Groz-Beckert booth.

Posted September 4, 2018

Source: Groz-Beckert