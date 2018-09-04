ITMA Asia + CITME 2018 Exhibitor Preview: Bräcker

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland — September 4, 2018 — Bräcker will show the latest applications at ITMA Asia. The exhibition is held in Shanghai from October 15 to 19, 2018 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. Bräcker will welcome interested visitors in hall 1, booth D01.

The Swiss based Bräcker is a leading manufacturer of key components for ring spinning machines. Bräcker will exhibit the well-known, high quality products and present the latest innovations.

Bräcker’s products enable spinning mills to increase their production output at an efficient price-performance ratio. The company will demonstrate the ability to generate additional customer value, by utilizing its expertise in ring spinning.

The surface treatment of the ONYX travellers facilitates a higher efficiency. The improved gliding characteristic allow for an increase of the spindle speed by up to +1000 rpm and prolongs the life of the traveller by up to +50%. On top of that the running-in period is considerably reduced.

The large contact surface between SFB traveller and ORBIT ring allows for increased spindle speeds even with fibers like Viscose or with fibers, tending to thermal damage, e.g. Polyester. Higher traveller speeds of 10 – 20% are achieved compared to the T-flange ring / C-shaped traveller system. To cover the new demands, the SFB traveller portfolio was substantially expanded in regards of traveller profiles and weights.

BERKOL® multigrinder MGL and MGLQ – the all in one grinder

The entire range of top rollers and long cots used in a spinning mill can be processed on only ONE single machine. Any execution of center guided top roller is ground fully automatically on the BERKOL® multigrinder. The multigrinder MGL/ MGLQ is a very flexible grinding machine for smaller and medium sized spinning mills with up to 50’000 spindles. Operating the machine is done only from the front side of the machine. The optimal ergonomics of the multigrinder allow for its efficient operation.

Posted September 4, 2018

Source: Bräcker