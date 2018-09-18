IFAI Announces New Textile Career Center

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — September 18, 2018 — The Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) has announced a new online career resource: the Textile Career Center. This new initiative will offer IFAI members — and the industry at large — an easy-to-use and highly targeted resource for online employment connections.

For job seekers, the Textile Career Center will serve as a tool to find and apply for job openings within the textile industry. For employers, the Textile Career Center will provide a wide range of services and opportunities to recruit and attract first-rate talent with a minimum expenditure of time and resources.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of the Textile Career Center,” said Steve Schiffman, president and CEO of IFAI. “This program is one of IFAI’s initiatives to help bring employers and job seekers together in this time of tight labor markets. I encourage job seekers to post resumes and members seeking talent to list job openings here.”

IFAI aims to continue to evolve and function as the number one source for professionals in the textile industry. To discover the advantages of the new Textile Career Center, visit: https://jobs.ifai.com/. You can also learn more about the Textile Career Center by visiting The Hub at IFAI Expo 2018, October 15-18 in Dallas, Texas.

Source: The Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)