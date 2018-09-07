Green Tech Solution, Inc Launching New Cherokee County Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — September 6, 2018 — Green Tech Solution, Inc today announced plans to locate new recycling operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $75 million investment is projected to create approximately 200 new jobs.

Green Tech Solution, Inc will be establishing a new recycling operation to collect and process a variety of materials, including plastics, scrap metal, electronics and more. Green Tech Solution, Inc is a subsidiary of Tianjin Sheng Xin Non-Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd., an investment company headquartered in Tianjin, China.

Located at 210 Henson Road in Blacksburg, S.C., the company’s new facility is expected to come online in the second quarter of 2019. Hiring for the new jobs is projected to begin in February 2019.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“We could not be more excited to locate our new recycling operations in Cherokee County, a location that has everything we need for our investment to succeed. None of this would be possible without the assistance of the local and state allies that have supported our new endeavor.” –Green Tech Solution, Inc CEO Richard Yang

“South Carolina has been attracting business from all over the world for years because we have worked hard to create a business friendly climate and a workforce that is second to none. We’re thrilled that Green Tech Solution, Inc has chosen to join the ranks of international companies that call our state home and look forward to many years of success.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s recycling industry continues to enjoy tremendous growth, and foreign investment has played a large role in this. I welcome China-based Green Tech Solution, Inc to Team South Carolina and look forward to seeing the difference these 200 new jobs will make in the Cherokee County community.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Cherokee County welcomes Green Tech Solution, Inc to our community. Their investment of $75 million and the creation of 200 new jobs will greatly increase the standard of living for many Cherokee County residents. We appreciate Green Tech Solution, Inc selecting Cherokee County for the project and bringing new life to one of our available industrial buildings.” –Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer

FAST FACTS

Green Tech Solution, Inc is launching new operations in Cherokee County.

$75 million investment to create approximately 200 new jobs.

Green Tech Solution, Inc will be establishing a new recycling operation to collect and process a variety of materials, including plastics, scrap metal, electronics and more.

The new facility will be located at 210 Henson Road in Blacksburg, S.C.

Hiring for the new jobs is projected to begin in February 2019.

Posted September 7, 2018

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor Henry McMaster