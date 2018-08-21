TRSA’s Seventh Annual Healthcare Conference Takes On Market Trends, Manpower Growth And Technology Advances

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — August 21, 2018 — TRSA’s Seventh Annual Healthcare Conference is this year’s premier event for companies that supply, launder and maintain linens, scrubs, garments and other reusable textiles for the healthcare sector. TRSA will host the event at the Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord Golf Resort and Spa in Charlotte, N.C., November 28-29.

This two-day conference includes opportunities to gain insight, share information and network with colleagues and leading product suppliers that process nearly 90 percent of North America’s acute, long-term care, and specialty medical linens and garments. It is traditionally the largest event for executives and upper management of plants serving all types of medical facilities.

Who Should Attend:

Independent Owner/Operators;

Executive Management;

Regional, General and Production Managers;

Next-Generation Managers; and

Associate Members.

Chief among conference sessions will be the keynote by Ceci Connolly, president and CEO of the Alliance of Community Health Plans, who will open the conference with her analysis of the trends that are upending America’s $3 trillion healthcare industry, their future impact and what industry suppliers need to know to best adapt.

Interactive panels will provide valuable perspective from leaders who have already blazed trails such as:

Disaster preparedness – surviving and thriving;

Securing capital to grow and innovate; and

Preparing for plant tours from hospital infection staff.

Since the shortage of qualified candidates for job openings remains one of the most common industry concerns, two workshops will provide fresh perspectives toward solutions: discovering and using non-traditional approaches that lead quality recruits to your door, and learning how to find and attract the military veterans who have already honed leadership and supervisory skills. Additional general and breakout sessions for the conference include:

Expanding into the long-term care (LTC) market;

Comparing reusables versus disposables;

Technology innovations: smart textiles; and

Competing for the ambulatory services/retail medical markets.

The conference will close with a tour and debrief of the 65,000-square-foot Alsco Inc. plant in Charlotte.

Attendees from the November 2017 Healthcare conference provided a 61 Net Promotor Score (NPS). NPS measures attendees’ willingness to recommend the event; 50 is considered “excellent.”

Early-bird registration is in effect through Oct. 12. For more information (brochure, agenda and registration), visit www.trsa.org/healthcare.

Posted August 21, 2018

Source: TRSA