TRSA 105th Annual Conference & Exchange: Fresh Ideas, Information And Networking Top Napa Agenda

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Aug. 1, 2018 — Leaders in the linen, uniform and facility services industry will benefit from new ideas, engage in information-sharing sessions and network with colleagues at TRSA’s 105th Annual Conference & Exchange, Oct. 16-18. Bookending the Napa, Calif. Conference are fresh perspectives from these keynote speakers:

Michael Mondavi of Michael Mondavi Family Estate, Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 person of the year, will impart the challenges and evolution of his family’s four-generation tradition in the Napa Valley and his growth from apprentice to international business icon.

Vivek Wadhwa, tech entrepreneur, columnist and one of TIME’s Top 40 Most Influential Minds in Tech will firm your understanding of the impacts of rapidly emerging technologies on your operations, customers and employees.

Industry management professionals – owner-operators, executives, directors, general, plant and purchasing managers and other laundry-based department heads – will have the opportunity to learn about the latest product innovations and business solutions by participating in the Exchange, which has replaced traditional table-top exhibits. TRSA Members – operators and associates alike – praise the Exchange as an efficient use of time since these customized meetings allow both parties to be prepared to discuss pressing challenges and product innovations or solutions.

TRSA will host two interactive panels providing unique and relevant perspectives. The International panel, Global Opportunities and Challenges in the Linen, Uniform and Facility Services Industry, will explore how shifts in economic and political conditions impact the industry. Moderated by Joseph Ricci, president and CEO, TRSA, the panelists are:

Jose Luis Jacques, CEO, Lavartex, S.A.P.I. de C.V

Enrique Jacques, COO, Lavartex, S.A.P.I. de C.V

Chris Sander, CEO and executive director, Johnson Service Group, England

Joe Sullivan, national technical operations manager, Spotless Laundries, Australia

Enjoy access to a rare gathering of industry leaders with more than two centuries of combined experience when you participate in the Legends of the Industry panel. Moderated by Steve Fellman, principal, GKG Law, this panel will feature:

Bruce Boynton, former senior vice president of operations, UniFirst

Alan Bubes, former president and CEO, Linens of the Week

Bill Evans, former CEO, AmeriPride Services Inc.

Tom Storm, co-founder, Washing Systems Inc.

Donald Struminger, chairman of the board and CEO, Mohenis Services Inc.

Breakout sessions include the following:

Employment Law Trials, Tribulations and Best Practices: What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You (Joseph Shelton, partner, Fisher & Phillips LLP)

Textile Services Bottom-Line Performance (Andrew Wittmann, CFA, director, senior research analyst, Robert W. Baird and Co.)

Additional conference highlights are the Chairman’s Reception and Awards Dinner, honoring individuals and companies for their exceptional service to TRSA and the industry. The association’s top awards will be conferred as follows at the Oct. 17 Awards Dinner:

TRSA Operator Lifetime Achievement: Steve Larson, vice president of Alsco Inc.’s North American Linen Division

TRSA Associate Lifetime Achievement: David Hart, chairman, president and CEO, Mountville Mills Inc.

Learn more about these and other industry honors at www.trsa.org/awards.

Social opportunities perfect for networking include the Welcome Reception and a wine stomping and pizza making event at Peju Family Winery, and there’s also free time to explore the Napa Valley via free shuttle service to downtown Napa, one of the world’s great destinations.

Learn more and register today at www.TRSA.org/AnnualConference. Save with early registration by Aug. 31.

Posted August 2, 2018

Source: TRSA