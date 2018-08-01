TheraCann Launches ETCH Biotrace™ Technology

PANAMA PACIFICO, Panama — August 1, 2018 — TheraCann International Benchmark Corporation (“TheraCann”), a leading full service international cannabis business and “seed to sale” technology firm in conjunction with Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., the leader in molecular technologies for supply chain transparency, announced the launch of their breakthrough ETCH biotrace™ technology. The molecular “tag and trace” system will be included with TheraCann’s BenchmarkSOLUTION of licensing, project management, security, cultivation, and analysis services.

TheraCann’s ETCH biotrace™ platform is poised to further refine and transform the cannabis regulatory environment by adding capabilities that allow for the forensic tracking of cannabis and cannabis derivatives across the supply chain. Whether it is introduced at the cultivator, processor or manufacturer level, ETCH biotrace links a unique molecular tag to the cannabis plant that will survive conversion or extraction. Using a simple hand-held device, molecular testing can be performed at any point in the supply chain to verify compliance. The technology also has the potential to drive a sea change in the way brands catalog, manage and track their intellectual property.

The rapid global adoption of cannabis legislation has accelerated the need to secure and truly validate cannabis supply chains from seed-to- sale. Current systems, many of which rely on RFID or bar code technologies, are capable of accurately tacking cannabis supply chains through the cultivation stage but cannot forensically track cannabis and/or cannabis derivative products back to a specific source once the physical tags and packaging are removed.

“TheraCann is excited to fully introduce this breakthrough molecular tag and trace technology. Global regulatory bodies and cannabis brands have been limited by their reliance on traditional RFID and stickering systems,” said Jason Warnock, Chief Executive Officer of TheraCann International Benchmark Corporation. “The combination of TheraCann’s integration software and EPCIS Standardized blockchain systems through Multichain Ventures (dba the Tokes Platform), with Applied DNA Science’s proven CertainT® platform creates a safe and secure way to manage the legal supply chain.”

“The molecular tags used in the ETCH biotrace system is considered GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe), they are non-GMO,” said Dr. James Hayward, President and CEO of Applied DNA Sciences. “The typical daily diet includes about 100 parts DNA per million parts of food. Orally ingested DNA is hydrolyzed by the pH in the stomach. Our molecular tags are very small; too small to function as genes. Typical tagging levels of use are in parts per billion, levels too small to have any impact on form or function, or the biological properties of cannabis.”

The ETCH biotrace patented technology provides true traceability including the ability to track products from cultivation, extraction and derivative processing into edibles or other forms that will provide a clear method to eliminate black and grey market products from entering the regulated marketplace worldwide.

TheraCann’s ETCH biotrace technology is currently in beta testing with multiple cultivators and will be available to clients, regulatory bodies and cannabis brands in legal municipalities throughout the world.

