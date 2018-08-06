The Saatva Company Expands With Launch Of Saatva Dreams — Organic Sheets And Pillows

NEW YORK CITY — August 6, 2018 — The Saatva Co. has announced the launch of Saatva Dreams, a new line of premium bedding. Saatva Dreams furthers Saatva’s luxury sleep experience with 100-percent organic Lofton cotton sheets and the Saatva Pillow. Both feature the same level of craftsmanship and quality that people have come to expect from Saatva. With this introduction, Saatva becomes one of the first online mattress companies to include organic and Fair Trade sheets as part of its brand offering.

Saatva Dreams continues the Saatva value proposition of offering premium luxury products sold online direct to consumers at accessible prices. Lofton sheets are ethically crafted in a Fair Trade factory, using organic cotton that gets better with each washing over time. Queen sheet bundles are priced at $195. The Saatva Pillow redefines luxury, with a unique 3-layer washable construction; 100-percent organic cotton cover; hypoallergenic fiber inner pillow; and a finely shredded Talalay latex core for the ultimate in head and neck support. Queen pillows sell for $145 each ($270 per bundle), king pillows sell for $165 each ($290 per bundle). Both Lofton Sheets and Pillows by Saatva include free shipping and a 45-day home trial. To learn more, visit www.saatvadreams.com.

“We are excited to expand our business with the launch of Saatva Dreams and tap into a growing market of consumers who take self-care and sleep seriously,” said Ron Rudzin, CEO of The Saatva Co. “Like our mattresses, Saatva Dreams was specifically crafted for discerning buyers who are obsessed with comfort and a luxury hotel feel in bedding. The ideal combination of thread count and organic material provides the right blend of breathability, softness and comfort. Our premium sheets and pillows are the perfect complement to our luxury mattresses and we are confident that our customers will agree.”

