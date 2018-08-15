Stahl And HP Collaborate To Offer Sustainable Printing Solutions For Transforming The Synthetic Market

WAALWIJK, the Netherlands — August 13, 2017 — Stahl, market leader in surface treatment and coating solutions for flexible materials, announced it is working with HP to increase the durability of printed synthetics. The two companies combine their expertise and product portfolio to help manufacturers to print unique durable designs in a more sustainable way.

The collaboration between Stahl and HP underlines the importance of introducing innovations that transform the growing synthetic market while taking environmental responsibility. The water-based HP Latex Inks preserve the flexibility of the material, allowing the designer to print professional items of upholstery, bags, shoes or apparel. Adding the water-based Stahl EVO coatings enhance the durability of the printed items and together they offer a cost-effective and fully environmentally conscious production.

Shared sustainability values

Sustainable impact is at the heart of both companies. Stahl and HP are committed to developing and delivering an environmentally sustainable product portfolio, improving the sustainability of their own global operations, and partnering with suppliers to further reduce their environmental impact.

François Tanière, Worldwide Marketing Business Developer at HP Inc. Large Format Printing Division adds: “We have first demonstrated our partnership during FESPA’s Global Print Expo in Berlin last May. Visitors could experience how HP Latex Technology and Stahl EVO complement each other in the best possible way. The partnership with Stahl enables us to reach new markets and help our customers to quickly adapt to new market trends while reducing costly stocks.”

Sidnei Blos, Global Market Manager Synthetics at Stahl: “Our Stahl EVO range is the next generation of polyurethane coatings for synthetics. The coatings do not contain any hazardous classified substances and offer the performance leading brands are used to. The Stahl EVO primer is the perfect preparation for digital printing. The 100% water-based Stahl EVO top coat is perfect to apply on printed synthetic substrates in order to create durable, smooth and wide colour gradients.”

Stahl and HP illustrate collaboration during ACLE

Stahl and HP are present during the All China Leather Exhibition (ACLE) in Shanghai to illustrate their partnership. Are you interested to find out more about Stahl and HP’s collaboration? Make sure to visit Stahl at booth E2-B05 from 29-31 August in Shanghai.

