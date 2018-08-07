September Philly Production Summit — Planning Skills, Problem Solving And Plant Tours

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — August 7, 2018 TRSA’s twice-yearly Production Summit and Plant Tours series continues Sept. 25-26 in Philadelphia with participants benefiting from Agape Leadership LLC founder and author Eric Papp’s keynote on planning skills and problem solving. Papp will offer strategies to counteract the reactionary “fireman” management pitfall and put attendees on the path to strategic problem solving and long-term planning.

Summit general sessions and breakouts offer the latest in management, safety and technology covering these subjects:

Developing Quality-Assurance Processes to Improve Production

Implementing an Effective Ergonomics Program

Improving Mat-Processing Efficiencies

Plant and Route Handheld Technologies

Preventing Spontaneous Combustion/Fires

Relevant presentations combined with lessons learned from plant tours enable attendees to improve everyday production management decisions immediately following Summit participation. In addition to the general and breakout sessions, an interactive panel will discuss equipment innovations in plant design and renovations against the delicate balance of budgeting for plant upgrades and minimum wage increases.

Summit plant tours will feature the Philadelphia-area laundries Clean Rental Uniforms and Clemens Uniform Rental:

Clean Rental Uniforms processes 15,000 pounds each day, and folds and individually bags 2,000-4,000 poly garments each week, using side-load washers and gas-fired dryers, and a gas heated steam finishing tunnel.

Clemens Uniform Rental, in the suburb of Lansdale, was renovated and reopened in fall 2017. Processing 22,000 pounds per day, it features a fully-automated wash aisle, ceramic-filtration water reuse system and ironer with combo folder and napkin stacker.

The Production Summit and Plant Tours series maximizes participants’ continuing collaboration with experienced professionals from TRSA member companies, the industry’s most productive and profitable organizations. Those who attended and evaluated the February 2018 Summit provided a 76 Net Promoter Score (NPS). NPS measures attendees’ willingness to recommend the event; 50 is considered “excellent.”

Facility maintenance teams will receive a great ROI with travel and registration by attending both the summit and TRSA’s 26th Annual Maintenance Management Institute (www.trsa.org/mmi), which immediately follows in the same hotel (Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport) Sept. 26-28. Early registration discounts are available through Aug. 17.

Posted August 7, 2018

Source: TRSA