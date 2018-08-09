Perry Ellis International Announces License For Perry Ellis

MIAMI — August 8, 2018 — Perry Ellis International, Inc. (“PEI”) announced today it has entered into a license agreement with Six Lincoln, LLC for boy’s sportswear, active wear and swimwear apparel for newborns, infants and toddlers. The product will be designed, manufactured and marketed under the Perry Ellis® brand in the United States and Canada with a planned launch in Spring 2019 at department and specialty stores.

Fashion icon, Perry Ellis, believed fashion was fun, and should never be taken too seriously. Patterns, pops of color, new shapes and never before-seen styles — he embraced it all, rewriting the rules and redefining American sportswear.

“Six Lincoln is a well-established children’s apparel leader and I am thrilled we will be working together in fashioning boys’ sport, active and swim apparel. With Perry Ellis’ fresh appeal and Six Lincoln’s excellent design team, this partnership will further complement our strong leadership in the boys’ apparel market and promote our continued interest in business expansion,” commented Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of PEI.

President of Six Lincoln Steven Arnold remarked, “We are extremely excited to add the Perry Ellis Boys Sportswear license to our brand portfolio. Perry Ellis is an iconic, modern brand with clear opportunities for growth in the boys’ segment.”

Posted August 9, 2018

Source: Perry Ellis International, Inc.