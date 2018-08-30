Outerknown Introduces Sustainable Denim And A Lifetime Guarantee With S.E.A. JEANS

LOS ANGELES, CA — August 29, 2018 — Outerknown, a sustainable clothing manufacturing, launches S.E.A. JEANS, a new category for the brand using 100% organic cotton from leading mills Candiani & ISKO and manufactured by Saitex.

S.E.A. stands for Social and Environmental Accountability, and represents Outerknown’s commitment to people and planet. S.E.A. JEANS is available in three different styles, three different denims and twelve different washes and colors. Each fit is available in three different lengths and all are finished with trim and detailing that further capture the brand’s coastal personality.

“Jeans are an integral part of our lifestyle, but we were adamant about producing denim only if the manufacturing process could meet our strict social and environmental standards,” says John Moore, the brand’s co-founder and creative director. “It was equally important for us to achieve great quality and the right look and characteristics of our denim selections.”

Kelly Slater, another Co-Founder, adds, “S.E.A. JEANS is the greatest example of why we started Outerknown. Our team has pushed every boundary to make S.E.A. JEANS the most sustainable they can be. It wasn’t enough to just use less water and organic cotton, we decided to put a Lifetime Guarantee on them.”

Outerknown intends to highlight the full lifecycle of great denim by utilizing the “right” (responsibly sourced) fabrications to create a product that lasts a long time. Beyond a lifetime guarantee to repair or replace, the brand will accept old pairs to upcycle and ensure that they don’t end up in a landfill.

The S.E.A. JEANS campaign features 14 incredible lifeguards from the North Shore Lifeguard Association and was photographed by Todd Glaser.

Source Outerknown