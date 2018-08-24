MagnaColours® Take Water-Based Inks To A New Dimension With Brand New Emboss Ink

BARNSLEY, England — August 24, 2018 — Manufacturers of water-based screen-printing inks, MagnaColours® have developed an industry first water-based ink, designed to provide stunning embossed effects on polyester fabrics and garments.

MagnaPrint® Emboss Ink is a ready-to-use, water-based printing paste, engineered by Magna for creating embossed or raised areas on printed garments. The ink can be applied just like a standard printing paste onto desired areas of a garment. Following curing and washing processes, the ink leaves behind embossed, raised areas on the material, altering its appearance and structure.

Helen Parry, Managing Director at MagnaColours® described the origin of the product, “We wanted to simulate the heat set embossing and pleating process by developing an ink which could do this for screen-printers straight out of the pot. When printed on to polyester the ink expands, contracting certain areas of the fabric, creating a permanent embossed effect.”

“This is a really exciting new ink for the MagnaPrint® range and something brand new for the screen-printing industry. The industry is always demanding fresh and exciting printing techniques, and we pride ourselves on being able to deliver cutting edge technology to printers worldwide. Emboss Ink will provide printers with so many new possibilities for polyester fabrics and we can’t wait to see how this ink gets used out in the market.”

The launch of the Emboss Ink increases MagnaColours® specials ink offering and their “Dimensions” range of 3D effect inks, which currently include high build and expanding puff type ready-to-use pastes.

Posted August 24, 2018

Source: MagnaColours®