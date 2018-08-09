Lubrizol Introduces Solsperse™ W300 Hyperdispersant For Water-Borne Construction Coatings

CLEVELAND — August 9, 2018 — The Lubrizol Corporation announces the commercial availability of Solsperse™ W300 water-borne hyperdispersant for use in performance coatings for building and construction applications.

Solsperse W300 is an APE-free polymeric dispersant, specifically recommended for the dispersion of inorganic pigments and fillers in highly-filled white roof coatings, waterproofing coatings and tint bases used in the building and construction market. Its broad compatibility with various resins and fillers gives formulators the flexibility to optimize and enhance final coating performance.

“Solsperse W300 provides formulators the freedom to enhance coating performance for critical roofing and waterproofing applications without the concern of compatibility, formula stability and dispersion efficiency,” shares Pete Donati, segment manager, Lubrizol Performance Coatings.

Solsperse W300 delivers typical dispersant requirements such as excellent dispersion, colorant compatibility, opacity and stable viscosity. In addition, the unique chemistry of Solsperse W300 has less impact on film properties, especially water resistance, making it ideal for use in roofing and waterproofing coatings.

Solsperse W300 joins Solsperse™ W100, Solsperse(TM) W200 and Solsperse™ WV400 in the Solsperse W-Series of advanced water-borne dispersants. Each product in the Solsperse W-Series portfolio, which is designed to bring step-change dispersant performance, brings unique benefits for water-borne coatings.

Posted August 9, 2018

Source: The Lubrizol Corporation