Kornit Digital Demonstrates State-Of-The-Art Digital Textile Printing At Brazil’s Largest Textile Fair Febratex

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel — August 21, 2018 — Kornit Digital has announced that the company’s Brazilian sales partners — BG Solucoes Tecnologicas and Silmaq — will participate in Febratex 2018. The show will take place in Blumenau, Brazil, August 21-24.

BG Solucoes (Stand 127, 129) will highlight the benefits of Kornit’s Allegro, the company’s unique single-step solution for direct-to-fabric printing. With only a couple of minutes from file to finished fabric, the Allegro is a fast and cost-efficient way to print on fabric. It is the only industrial textile printer available on today’s market that integrates all production steps in a single, integrated production line, removing the need for complicated pre- and post-treatments such as steaming and washing. That way, textile companies and brands can shorten their time to market, cut intermediators and eliminate inventory cost. BG Solucoes will show the finishing of pre-cut Allegro prints into fashion and home textile pieces, sewing them on site.

Silmaq (Stand 46, 47, 70-80) is going to demonstrate a Kornit Breeze, an industrial entry-level direct-to-garment printing system with cutting-edge technology such as an internal pre-treatment system and real plug & play: the Breeze runs on standard dual-phase power and does not require a compressed air connection. It offers exceptionally low operational production cost and is just one example from Kornit’s broad product portfolio which spans all productivity and budgetary levels, from entry-level to high-end production printers, and guarantees high quality, green results with ease of operation.

Fernando Tissnés, Kornit’s general manager for Latin America, commented: “Kornit’s partner presences at Febratex will enable visitors from the region to learn more about the innovative production processes and the outstanding results that can be delivered using digital technology. Benefits include new approaches to design and sampling, the profitable production of short-run and online jobs with minimized setup time, back-shoring of textile manufacturing and greener production.

Posted August 21, 2018

Source: Kornit Digital Ltd.