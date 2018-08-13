Huntsman And ICI Pakistan Join Forces To Grow Pakistan’s Textile Sector

SINGAPORE — August 13, 2018 — Huntsman Textile Effects and ICI Pakistan today entered into a strategic collaboration under which ICI Pakistan will market and distribute Huntsman’s wide range of high-quality textile dyes, chemicals, digital inks and services in Pakistan. The collaboration will combine Huntsman Textile Effects’ global experience in downstream marketing, product innovation and product stewardship with ICI Pakistan’s extensive and well established local network of customers and suppliers.

The textile sector accounts for *57% of Pakistan’s exports and 40% of the industrial workforce, but rising costs and tougher global competition are becoming increasing challenges for the industry as a whole. Huntsman Textile Effects and ICI Pakistan through this alliance are fully committed to support the efforts of Pakistan’s Ministry of Textile to boost productivity and sustainability of the sector.

“Sharing a common vision of a stronger textile sector in Pakistan, Huntsman Textile Effects and ICI Pakistan are combining our resources to respond to this important market with greater speed, more flexibility and a higher standard of service. Together, we are in an even stronger position to support customers here and help them produce higher-value products from a cleaner and more modern supply chain,” said Chuck Hirsch, Vice President, Commercial and Technical Resources, Huntsman Textile Effects.

“ICI Pakistan’s commitment to health, safety and environmental sustainability is the cornerstone of our operations, and in Huntsman Textile Effects we have found a partner who matches our dedication. As two customer-centric organizations with a passion for innovation, we are set to deliver enduring value for the textile sector by supporting local companies to capture global emerging opportunities,” said Arshaduddin Ahmed, Vice President Chemicals & Agri Sciences Business, ICI Pakistan Ltd.

A division of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN), Huntsman Textile Effects is a recognized global market leader and innovator in textile dyes and chemicals. It holds 800 enforceable patents and is a champion of sustainability in the industry. It recently strengthened its local capabilities to better support this market, with Syed Daniyal appointed as Business Head for Pakistan, to lead an expanded sales team focused on dyes, chemicals and digital inks.

Source: Huntsman Textile Effects