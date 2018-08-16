Hickory Bound For The 3rd Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo

ATLANTA — August 16, 2018 — Exposition Development Company, Inc. (EDC) and Progressive Business Media (PBM) announced today that the third Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo (HFMSE) will take place July 17-18, 2019 at the Hickory Metro Convention Center in Hickory, North Carolina.

The decision to move HFMSE, which had its second edition July 18-19, 2018 at the TD Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina, was due to the high demand from exhibitors and attendees alike requesting the show be held in Hickory, North Carolina. With further discussions among industry leaders, the consensus is that moving to Hickory, North Carolina will allow for easier show access for the furniture manufacturing industry and significant growth in both exhibitor and attendee numbers.

“HFMSE has received an overwhelming amount of support from the industry since its inception and the move to Hickory will allow for more show growth opportunities, allowing us to provide this industry with the best possible show for all their manufacturing needs,” commented Lorie Gross, Show Director for HFMSE.

Bill McLoughlin, Editor in Chief, Furniture Today for Progressive Business Media also commented, “This event has demonstrated its relevance to the furniture industry as it looks toward automation as a solution to the challenge of finding skilled workers. We had a number of the industry’s largest manufacturers attend this year and express how grateful they were to find an event with equipment and service options that were so well aligned with their needs.”

Source: Exposition Development Company, Inc.