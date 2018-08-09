Hexion And Vanora Create A New Biocide-Free Waterborne Binder Solution For The Paint And Coatings Industry

COLUMBUS, Ohio — August 8, 2018 — VeoVa™ vinyl ester monomer from Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) is a key component in a new specialized binder developed by Vanora for the paint and coatings industry that is environmentally preferred for having no volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Vanora, an innovative polymer dispersion manufacturer located in Sempach, Switzerland, leveraged Hexion’s VeoCryl technology, which combines VeoVa™ vinyl ester and acrylate monomers, to develop a biocide-free dispersion. Biocides are the active chemical molecules that can be used to control or inhibit harmful microorganism growth.

The new dispersion known as DXV.4229 contains waterglass, also known as sodium silicate, to increase the pH and a stabilized hydrophobic polymer based on VeoVa vinyl ester. VeoVa vinyl ester provides both alkaline and water resistance, while the water glass ensures good water vapor diffusion. DXV.4229 is suitable for use in indoor and outdoor paints and plasters.

“Hexion was pleased to cooperate with Vanora to create a biocide-free alternative for water-based industrial paints,” said Harold Schweitzer, Vice President and General Manager, Versatic™ Acids & Derivatives. “Importantly, the binder DXV.4229 does not emit VOCs and this technology meets the growing need for a sustainable solution in response to recent stringent legislation in Europe that limit the use of biocides in paints and coatings.”

Posted August 9, 2018

Source: Hexion Inc.