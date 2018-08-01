Durst And OMET To Strengthen Distributor Relationship In North America

BRIXEN, Italy — August 1, 2018 — Durst and OMET have formed a strategic partnership in North America that allows OMET exclusive access for sales of the Durst Tau product line, effective from August 1 with full implementation expected by Label Expo Americas 2018, where the new Tau 330 RSC will be showcased as a stand-alone label press system as well as in-line with the new OMET XJet digital-flexo hybrid press.

The new partnership will provide label printers extended engineering capabilities, added services, and combined digital and flexo printing expertise from a single source. Furthermore the combined efforts are a natural fit of two premier brands, extends the reach of both companies in North America, and by utilizing OMET’s Chicago, IL office provides a central convenient location for customer demonstrations and faster sample turnaround time. Durst has appointed Richard Thomas, formerly Business Development Manager for North American Label Segment, as the newly titled Director of North American Digital Business Initiative for Labels and Package Printing.

“We are delighted to expand our collaboration with OMET,” said Helmuth Munter, Global Segment Manager for Labels & Package Printing at Durst Group. “Bringing together our know-how and market expertise provides increased value for our customers and accelerates the digitization of the label & packaging market.”

Claudio Semenza, OMET Americas Sales Director, said: “OMET is excited about the collaboration with Durst. “This partnership allows us to offer a complete system of printing solutions to our customers in North America. The interest in digital printing is growing quickly and OMET Americas now has the right answers for the market.”

Marco Calcagni, OMET Sales & Marketing Director, added: “This is a complete Made-in-Italy printing solution that meets the market trends of personalization, just-in-time deliveries, and final product variation, while also maintaining the capabilities of a conventional press. Durst is the right partner for us because they have deep knowledge and the best digital inkjet technology in the international market.”

Source: Durst. Advanced Digital Production Technology