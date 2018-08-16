JOANN Stores Implementing ShopperTrak Analytics To Improve Customer Experience

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland — August 15, 2018 — Tyco Retail Solutions today announced JOANN Stores, LLC, the nation’s leading fabric and craft retailer, will be rolling out the ShopperTrak in-store traffic analytics solution to provide insights for the company’s 870 stores. An industry leader for 75 years, JOANN recently set a precedent for the future of crafting with a completely reimagined store experience focused on new features and services based on the latest crafting trends. The ShopperTrak solution supports JOANN’s customer-first focus, as it will better identify traffic patterns to ensure the right number of team members are available at the right times to offer service and sales in each store.

“JOANN stores have become a place that inspire creativity and foster a shareable and welcoming experience,” said Chris DiTullio, senior vice president of Stores & Store Operations, JOANN. “Our goal in rolling out the ShopperTrak solution is to optimize labor and conversion rates in our stores. Implementing this technology will help ensure team members are available where and when customers need us, to create a supportive and efficient experience. Based on ShopperTrak’s success in other retailer roll-outs, we’re confident this will have a positive impact on our customers’ experience.”

ShopperTrak provides retailers like JOANN with industry-leading customer traffic analytics to help them make informed decisions that positively impact sales. Having precise store visit data allows retailers to create effective marketing and operational decisions and understand the related impact. By incorporating broader market benchmarks, promotional data and other analytics, retailers can convert real-time data into insights to better engage their customers.

“Traffic technology is a key enabler to understand evolving consumer behaviors and preferences,” said Bill McCarthy, general manager of Shopper Trak Americas. “Having actionable insights into shopper behavior enables progressive retailers like JOANN to create meaningful customer engagement, and we are excited to collaborate in supporting their customer-focused store experience.”

Source: Tyco Retail Solutions