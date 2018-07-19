With OmniBloq™ Bolger & O’Hearn Ushers In Stormproof/Breathable™ — A Revolutionary, New Durable Water Repellent (DWR) Category

FALL RIVER, MA— July 19, 2018 — Bolger & O’Hearn has upped the ante for durable water repellent technologies.

Not all Durable Water Repellent (DWR) technologies are created equal and with extreme weather on the rise, there are many days when rainproof just isn’t good enough.

In response, Bolger & O’Hearn has developed Stormproof/Breathable™ OmniBloq™, an advanced DWR technology engineered to keep apparel dry and consumers comfortable, even when exposed to pounding wind and rain.

The team from Bolger & O’Hearn will be at Summer Outdoor Retailer next week – July 23-25, 2018 – to meet and discuss how their new Stormproof/Breathable™ DWR technology can help brands develop stormproof performance apparel and gear for their consumers.

OmniBloq’s Stormproof/Breathable™ capabilities represent an entirely new DWR category for the performance industry. Simply put, Stormproof/Breathable™ garments have been engineered to deflect heavy, wind-driven rain, yet are lightweight and allow perspiration to evaporate.

Stormproof/Breathable™ OmniBloq™ easily meets or surpasses AATCC Rain Test 35-2013 and is ideal for all forms of performance apparel and gear including ski wear, hiking clothes, outer wear, tents, backpacks and more. Stormproof/Breathable™ fabrics treated with OmniBloq™ also get high marks on the industry’s rigorous Bundesmann water repellency test, maintaining the highest Bundesmann rating after 30-Plus minutes of a treated fabric being exposed to the equivalent impact of full force rain.

In addition to being highly effective, Stormproof/Breathable™ OmniBloq™ does not compromise fabric hand, garment design, or wearer comfort. Applied at the factory, this technology is also bluesign-approved, and products treated with OmniBloq™ are not only highly durable when laundered, but more easily recycled than laminates.

Posted July 19, 2018

Source: Bolger and O’Hearn