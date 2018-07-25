TRSA Heads To Montréal for 2nd Annual Canadian Production Summit & Plant Tours This September

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — July 25, 2018 — Benefit from networking and collaboration with industry leaders from across North America by attending TRSA’s Second Annual Canadian Production Summit and Plant Tours. Set for Sept. 11-13 at the Hotel Omni Mont-Royal in Montréal, Canada, this year TRSA is partnering with the Association des Locateurs de Linge du Quebec (ALLQ) to provide a robust agenda to enhance attendee knowledge and skills.

Who should attend:

Senior business and operational management

General managers

Production/plant managers

Engineers

Bruce Lourie, the summit’s keynote speaker, is a well-known leader and author in the environmental sector whose presentation will focus on environmental entrepreneurship. Lourie’s recent books include Slow Death by Rubber Duck and Toxin Toxout. The agenda includes general and breakout sessions on management, regulatory, environmental and safety issues, as well as an interactive panel discussion that will focus on the opportunities and challenges facing the operator market. In addition to the educational sessions on Sept. 12, there will be plenty of time for networking, including receptions on Sept. 11 and 12.

Plant tours on Sept. 13 will provide insight into both private and public healthcare sector laundries: Buanderie Blanchelle, St-Jean, and Hôpital du Sacré Coeur, North-Island.

Attendees at last year’s Canadian Production Summit gave the event a Net Promotor Score (NPS) of 64 (scores above 50 are considered excellent). One reviewer summarized the event by saying: “one of the best events like this I’ve attended.” ALLQ members will receive TRSA member rates for this event. Registration information and the brochure in both English and French languages are available online at www.trsa.org/canadiansummit. Save with early registration by Aug. 3, 2018.

Posted July 25, 2018

Source: TRSA