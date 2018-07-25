Trinseo Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary Of LOMAX Technology At Its Plant In Georgia

BERWYN, Pa. — July 24, 2018 — Trinseo, a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its LOMAX™ technology at its plant in Dalton, Georgia, on July 24th. The plant runs largely on alternative energy, significantly reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) and greenhouse gas emissions, thanks to manufacturing process of LOMAX™ Technology.

LOMAX™ Technology uses methane gas collected from a nearby landfill as the primary energy source to manufacture Trinseo’s latex binders. The methane is piped to a landfill gas energy recovery facility and then to the Trinseo plant, where the energy is used to power the plant’s boiler. This virtually eliminates the need for natural gas. The resulting steam energy runs approximately 95 percent of the manufacturing processes at the plant. Because the methane is being harnessed for energy instead of being released into the atmosphere, LOMAX™ Technology helps mitigate emissions by reducing Trinseo’s use of fossil fuels. This allows customers to develop high performance products with sustainable attributes.

The latex binders manufacturing site in Dalton was the first to install this technology in 2007. From carpet backing and paper coatings, to multiple adhesives and construction applications, latex binders made with LOMAX™ Technology provide lower environmental impact with maximum performance.

LOMAX™ Technology reduces the carbon footprint of carpet backing by approximately 25 percent, enabling the customers to make flooring products more durable and more sustainable. Styrene Butadiene (SB) latex made with LOMAX™ Technology provides the same performance characteristics of conventional latex, yet comes with a lower environmental footprint, a particularly important feature as demand continues to increase for more sustainable products across the entire industry’s supply chain.

An independently reviewed Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study showed that SB latex manufactured with LOMAX™ Technology reduces the carbon footprint of SB latex manufacturing by approximately 25 percent. The study was carried out utilizing ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards, and peer reviewed by The University of Stuttgart, Germany.

LOMAX™ Technology is a win-win for Trinseo and its customers; the success of the technology demonstrates Trinseo’s commitment to sustainability and to the principles of Responsible Care®.

Posted July 25, 2018

Source: Trinseo