Ternua And Archroma Join Efforts On Recycling And Upcycling Nutshell Waste Into Fashion

REINACH, Switzerland — July 16, 2018 — Archroma, a supplier of color and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, today announced collaboration with Ternua, an outdoor brand with a strong connection to nature.

Ternua has partnered with Archroma, and its EarthColors® patented technology, to create a capsule collection of recycled tee-shirts and sweatshirts, collecting, recycling and upcycling agricultural waste from the Basque region in Spain after food consumption.

Archroma’s award-winning EarthColors® is a traceable concept of plant-based dyes, sourced from up to 100 percent renewable resources. Archroma developed EarthColors® using non-edible waste products, from agriculture and herbal industries, to replace petroleum derived raw materials; which are the conventional raw materials used to synthesize dyes currently. This gives brands an alternative when looking for more natural ways of dyeing garments.

The Nutcycle collection has attracted visitors’ attention at the recent Outdoor Show in Friedrichshafen, and it will be available in shops in February 2019.

Ternua’s vision was to collect walnut shells during the cider season, when cider houses typically serve walnuts with cider. It is estimated that up to 55,000kg of walnuts are consumed in the Basque region’s cider houses. The collaboration with Archroma aimed at using walnut shells to make biomass-based dyes to color Ternua’s garments.

The fabric, a blend of post-consumer recycled cotton and polyester, is dyed using the shells collected from four nearby cider houses and then converted into dyestuff by Archroma in its Barcelona facilities.

The project is supported by the Department of the Environment of the Gipuzkoa province government, and by the province’s National Cider Association.

“These are our most sustainable tee-shirts and sweatshirts we have made since our creation”, comments Edu Uribesalgo, Group Innovation and sustainability Director at Ternua. “Using recycled material is one step into creating recycled clothes with a soul. Colorants from nature on the other hand are quite the holy grail for conscious brands. We were so excited when we found an innovation partner like Archroma to help us convert humble natural biomass source into warm earthy colors.”

“With EarthColors®, Archroma puts into action its commitment to continuously challenge the status quo in the deep belief that we can make our industry sustainable, because it’s our nature!” comments Nuria Estapé, Director of Marketing Promotion, Brand & Performance Textile Specialties, Archroma. “We are proud that Ternua selected Archroma, confirming us as one of the most prominent innovation partners when it comes to supporting quality, creativity and sustainability for collections with a soul.”

Posted July 16, 2018

Source: Archroma