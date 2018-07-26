Specialty Chemicals Manufacturer Ingevity Establishing New Corporate Headquarters In Charleston County, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — July 25, 2018 — Ingevity Corp., a North Charleston-based specialty chemicals manufacturer, today announced it is establishing a new corporate headquarters in Charleston County. Ingevity will invest $5 million in the project, which is projected to create at least 100 new jobs.

With more than 1,600 employees worldwide, Ingevity manufactures specialty chemicals and high-performance carbon materials that purify, protect and enhance the world. The company uses renewable, wood-based raw materials to create value-added products for a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions and more.

Currently headquartered within the Ingevity Technical Center in North Charleston, S.C., Ingevity will be relocating its leadership, business and non-technical support functions and business development teams to the new headquarters, located at 4920 O’Hear Avenue in North Charleston, S.C. The relocation is expected to begin in April 2020. The company’s technical teams will remain at the existing Ingevity Technical Center, which will revert to laboratory space and offices dedicated to innovation and development efforts. Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page online.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $100,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to Charleston County to assist with the costs of real property improvements.

“Ingevity has flourished in the North Charleston community for more than 70 years,” said Ingevity President and CEO Michael Wilson. “As the largest publicly traded company by revenues in the Charleston region, we are proud to continue growing our roots in this community. I’d like to thank the state of South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Charleston County and the city of North Charleston for their exceptional support of our growing business. We look forward to upholding our ongoing commitment to invest in and build our future in the great state of South Carolina.”

“Ingevity is a world-class company, and it speaks volumes that they decided to have this high-tech operation right here in South Carolina,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This expansion reaffirms Ingevity’s commitment to our state and serves as another testament to South Carolina’s strong business climate.”

“South Carolina has a rich history in the chemical production sector, and today’s announcement by Ingevity shows that this industry continues to flourish in the Palmetto State,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “We congratulate this tremendous company on their continued commitment to our state and look forward to watching them thrive for years to come.”

“Congratulations to Ingevity as they expand their corporate headquarters in Charleston County,” Charleston County Council Chairman Victor Rawl. Ingevity is an undisputed chemical industry leader, producing eco-conscious and sustainable products. We are proud to be the community hosting this groundbreaking research and development operation, and we look forward to continuing this partnership.”

“Ingevity’s positive impact on our community is significant, from their growing employee base to their ongoing substantial capital investments, as well as their tremendous charitable contributions to local non-profit organizations,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. “North Charleston is proud to be the home to the region’s largest locally headquartered, publicly traded company, a truly community-minded organization.”

“Ingevity’s story is remarkable, and we applaud their continued investment in Charleston County,” said Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes. “Locating their corporate headquarters in Park Circle is a nod to the area’s rich history and will serve as an economic engine, bringing at least 100 jobs to the area. Ingevity is driving the future of ingenuity and leading the way for future progress in their industry.”

